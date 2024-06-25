The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the timetable for announcing the results of the end of the 2023-2024 academic year for all educational levels, with the announcement starting on July 3 to reveal the results of the twelfth grade at exactly ten in the morning, as well as the results of grades nine to eleven at exactly It’s four o’clock in the evening.

The results for grades five to eight will be announced on July 4 at 10 a.m., and from grades one to four at 4 p.m.

The institution explained that students can obtain and print the results, according to the dates mentioned in the program, starting from eight in the evening until 12 am, according to the classes and the timetable accordingly.

The Foundation called on parents to review the student performance evaluation policy available on the Foundation’s website www.ese.gov.ae in order to learn about its standards and the progress of their children’s academic achievement accordingly.

The institution recently announced the date of the retake tests and make-up tests, as the make-up tests begin on June 20 and continue until June 26, 2024.

The retake tests for the end of the academic year will begin on July 8 and continue until July 12, 2024. The make-up tests target students in the third through twelfth grades who were unable to take the final exams due to their absence with an acceptable excuse or as a result of technical problems that prevented them from taking the test, while the retake tests target Students who did not achieve a passing grade in one of the subjects in Group A, from the fourth to the twelfth grade, as the institution set the minimum passing grade at 50% for the fourth and second year students and 60% for the third year students.