Today, Thursday, the United Nations announced the results of a study it conducted into the potential for COVID-19 infection to become seasonal.

The international organization has not ruled out that the spread of Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the emerging corona virus, will become seasonal. But she made it clear that the data was still not enough.

More than a year after its appearance, there are still unknown aspects regarding the transmission of the virus.

The World Meteorological Organization, affiliated with the United Nations, has formed a working group consisting of 16 experts to study the impact of meteorological factors and air quality on the spread of the virus.

The experts estimated, in their first report, that the seasonality of respiratory viral diseases that worsen at the height of the cold season suggests that Covid-19 “will likely be a seasonal disease if it lasts for several years.”

The study also showed that its spread “may become seasonal over time, which indicates that it may be possible to rely on meteorological factors and air quality to monitor and predict disease” in the future.

But they considered that it is too early to rely on weather factors and air quality, and they indicated that the mechanisms to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus last year “were mainly based on government interventions and not on meteorological factors.”

“At this stage, the available data do not support the governments’ use of weather and air quality factors to reduce infection control measures,” said Ben Zicek, co-director of the expert group and a professor at Johns Hopkins University.

He added, in a statement, “In the first year of the epidemic, we noticed waves of infections in warm seasons and in warm regions. There is no evidence that this will not recur in the next year.”

The World Meteorological Organization stated that while laboratory studies have found some evidence that the virus lives longer in cold and dry conditions, it has not yet been determined whether weather factors have a significant impact on infection rates in real conditions.

The team concluded that there is still no conclusive evidence about the influence of factors related to air quality.

Although there are preliminary data that poor air quality raises death rates, experts indicated that it has not been proven that pollution has a direct effect on the airborne spread of the SARS-Cove-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.