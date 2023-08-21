The National Elections Committee announced that it will announce the preliminary lists of citizens who have fulfilled the procedures for candidacy for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, next Friday.

She said that she would start receiving objections to the candidates (appeals), starting from Saturday to Monday (three days).

In detail, the National Elections Committee stated that appeals will be opened for those wishing to run for the Federal National Council elections 2023, whose names are included in the preliminary lists of candidates, for a period of three days, starting from next Saturday (August 26) until Monday (August 28). She called on citizens, members of electoral bodies, to exercise their positive role in interacting with the electoral process.

According to the timetable for the conduct of the electoral process, the National Elections Commission is scheduled to announce the names and photos of the citizens whose names are included in the preliminary lists of potential candidates who have completed the procedures for registering applications for candidacy for the elections, on its various electronic platforms, as of next Friday, after verifying Complete the conditions according to the rules governing their candidacy process, while the preliminary lists will not include any of the applicants who did not meet one of the candidacy conditions.

The committee opened the door for candidacy during the period from 18-22 August, in nine centers that covered all the emirates of the country through the Emirates committees. By submitting all applications to the Election Management Committee for review and audit, and to ensure that the conditions and requirements for the candidacy process are met.

The committee pointed out that it is not permissible for citizens who have registered applications for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections, and whose names were included in the preliminary candidacy lists, to use the status of a “candidate” for the National Council elections before the end of the appeals period and the announcement of the final lists of candidates, scheduled for the second of next September, warning against taking action Any of the registered candidacy applications to practice any early or pre-emptive electoral campaign, as this exposes them to an electoral violation that requires an administrative penalty. The National Elections Committee is scheduled to decide on requests for appeals against the candidacy of any of the candidates submitted to it, in what is known as “responding to requests for appeals” or “objections to candidates”, during the period from 29 to 31 August, in light of opinion reports. submitted to it by the Appeals Committee.

The committee’s decisions in this regard are final (ie, they may not be appealed in any way).

Each member of the Electoral College in the Emirate may submit a request to contest the candidacy of a candidate to the Emirate Committee to which he belongs, according to the form prepared for that, within the period specified by the National Elections Commission, provided that the appeal is based on acceptable reasons and is accompanied by documents supporting his appeal. It is also required that the appeal request be accompanied by an amount of 3000 dirhams, deposited as a guarantee with the National Elections Commission, provided that it is returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favor, and it is confiscated if his appeal is rejected.

The appeals committee, which is a committee headed by a judge and with two members with experience and legal competence, will examine and study the candidates’ appeals and submit reports of their legal opinion to the National Elections Commission to decide on them with decisions that have the force of final rulings.

Each voter (i.e. a member of an electoral college) has the right to appeal against the candidacy of one of the other voters in the emirate to which he belongs, using the approved form on the official website of the National Elections Committee, in accordance with three conditions, the first: that the appeal is based on serious and acceptable reasons. The second: to submit the appeal to the Emirate Committee within the period specified by the National Elections Committee. Finally: that the applicant deposits an amount of 3000 dirhams as bail with the National Committee.

