Dubai (WAM)

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival announced the names of the winners of the seventh session of the “Al-Mutassaf Cultural Heritage Award”, during the ceremony, which was held remotely. In the first cycle, Sadaf Abdulrahman Zain Al-Abidin Al-Khaja from Al-Saada School for Basic Education, Cycle 1, came in first place, and Hind Muhammad Issa Mohamed Al-Yasi from Salma Al-Ansari School for Basic Education, Cycle 1, came in second place, and Ahmed Faisal Muhammad Sharar Al Ali from Al-Saada School for Basic Education ranked third basic h1.

In the second episode, Nizar Muhammad Ahmed Abdulnabi from Al Shafei School for Basic Education, Cycle 2, came in first place, and Reem Muhammad Ali Abdullah Al Hammadi from Umm Suqeim School for Basic Education Cycle 2, followed in third place, Asmaa Humaid Issa Sultan Al Suwaidi from Al Khawaneej School for Basic Education Cycle 2. . In the third cycle, Moza Muhammad Hassan Abdullah Al-Janahi from Al-Salam School for Secondary Education came in second place, Muhammad Osama Hosni Mahmoud from Al-Qayyim School for Secondary Education came in second place, and Reem Muhammad Abdul-Hadi Omar from Al-Raya School for Secondary Education came in third place.

In the category of the administrative and teaching staff and parents, Noura Thani Obaid Thani Al Muhairi won the first place, followed by Mona Muhammad Abdullah Al-Salahi Al-Yafei in second place, and Nawal Khamis Salem Saeed Al-Salami in third place. The award was organized by Al-Qayyim School for Basic Education Cycle Two – Girls, in Al-Barsha area in Dubai. Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, congratulated the winners and participants in its three categories, and the parents of male and female students. He said that Al-Mutassef’s book summarized a few, many of the wisdom and life images that we searched for for many years, to benefit from, and we seek today for future generations to benefit from. For her part, Fatima Saif bin Hariz, Director of the Center’s Research and Studies Department, congratulated the staff of Al-Qayyim School for Girls, and members of the jury, for their role in the success of the award, which achieved its desired goals.