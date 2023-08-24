The National Elections Committee confirmed that it will start receiving requests for appeals from applicants to run for the Federal National Council elections 2023, starting from tomorrow, Saturday, for a period of three days, after announcing the preliminary lists of candidates tomorrow, stressing that all decisions related to responding to appeals are considered final rulings that are not permissible. Appeal against it by any means of appeal.

In detail, the committee will announce tomorrow, Friday, the preliminary lists of the names of citizens applying to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, in preparation for opening the door to submit applications for appeal (objection) to the candidates, in front of citizens who are members of electoral bodies for a period of three days, starting from the day after tomorrow, Saturday, until next Monday.

The committee indicated that appeals against the candidacy of any of the citizens who registered applications for candidacy for the elections, who completed the necessary registration procedures and whose names were included in the preliminary lists of candidates, will be considered for a period of three days, during the period from Tuesday to Thursday, in light of the submitted legal opinion reports. It was submitted to it by the Appeals Committee, stressing that all decisions of the Committee regarding responding to appeals against any of the candidates are final judgments (that is, they may not be appealed by any means of appeal).

According to the Executive Regulations, the National Elections Committee shall form an appeals committee headed by a judge, with the membership of two experts and specialists, to consider two types of appeals during the stages of the electoral process: Their names were included in the preliminary lists of candidates, and the second enables the candidate or his representative to object or challenge the polling and counting procedures after the voting process, as the committee submits reports of its legal opinion on the appeals submitted to it to the National Committee; As a prelude to adjudicating it by decisions that have the force of final judgments, it may lead to annulment of the election result in any emirate if its procedures are marred by any defects or errors that affect its final result, and it informs the concerned parties of that.

And she explained that with regard to the first type of electoral appeals (candidacy appeals), every voter has the right to appeal against the candidacy of one of the other voters in the emirate to which he belongs, using the form approved by the emirate committee, according to a number of conditions, which is that the appeal is based on serious and acceptable reasons. And that the appeal be submitted to the Emirate Committee during the period specified for accepting applications for appeals (from Saturday to the next Monday), in addition to depositing an amount of 3000 dirhams as a guarantee with the National Committee (this amount is returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favor).

While the regulation organized the procedures for the second type of electoral appeals (polling and counting appeals), as it affirmed the eligibility of each candidate to challenge the results of the polling and counting process, using the form approved by the Emirate Committee, according to a number of conditions, the most important of which is that the appeal is based on serious reasons and is specific about Voting and counting procedures, and that the appeal be submitted to the Emirate Committee within the period specified by the National Committee, with the appellant obligated to deposit 3,000 dirhams as a guarantee with the National Committee, and this amount will be returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favor, stressing that submitting appeals regarding polling and counting procedures It does not preclude the counting committee from announcing the number of votes obtained by each candidate.

penalties

The National Elections Committee confirmed that it is competent to adjudicate all violations that disrupt the conduct of the elections or affect their secrecy, freedom or integrity in any way, based on the legal opinion submitted to it by the Appeals Committee, and without prejudice to the civil and penal liability prescribed by law for the violator.

And it stated that it has the right to impose a number of penalties against violators in the electoral process, including warning the voter of exclusion, whether from the lists of electoral bodies or from the lists of candidates in the original or supplementary elections, as well as obligating the candidate or voter to hand over to the National Committee any sums obtained other than what is stated in this. The decision, in addition to obliging the candidate to remove violations related to the electoral campaign, and to repair any damages arising from it at his own expense.

The list of penalties that the National Elections Commission is entitled to impose against any of the parties to the electoral process includes: obliging the candidate to pay a fine not exceeding 10 thousand dirhams, revoking the license for electoral campaigning granted to the candidate, excluding any of the names mentioned in the lists of electoral bodies or in the lists of candidates even if The lists are final, the violator is referred to the competent judicial authorities if it deems that the act he committed constitutes a criminal offense, the election result in the emirate is annulled, and in all cases the National Committee takes the measures it deems necessary to confront violations that may disrupt the conduct of the electoral process in any of its aspects.