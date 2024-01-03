The ideal squad, consisting of the best 11 players, is selected by voting by football players in the member associations, and then announced at the FIFA “The Best” awards ceremony scheduled to be held in London on January 15.

The list of candidates for the ideal lineup included 23 players who received the largest number of votes, based on their performance in the period from August 1, 2022 to August 20, 2023.

The list included the following players:

Goalkeeping

• Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium national team).

• Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil national team).

• Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa – Argentina national team).

Defense line

• Ruben Diaz (Manchester City, Portugal national team).

• Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool – Netherlands national team).

• Eder Militao (Real Madrid – Brazil national team).

• Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid – Germany national team).

• John Stones (Manchester City – England national team).

• Kyle Walker (Manchester City – England national team).

Midline

• Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid – England national team).

• Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City – Belgium national team).

• Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona – Germany national team).

• Luka Modric (Real Madrid – Croatia national team).

• Rodri (Manchester City – Spain national team).

• Bernardo Silva (Manchester City – Portugal national team).

• Federico Valverde (Real Madrid – Uruguay national team).

Offensive line

• Karim Benzema (Saudi Al-Ittihad – France national team).

• Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway national team).

• Harry Kane (Bayern Munich – England national team).

• Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain – France national team).

• Lionel Messi (Inter Miami – Argentina national team).

• Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia – Portugal national team).

• Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid – Brazil national team).

It is noticeable in the list of the absence of prominent names in the world of football, such as the Egyptian Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, the Brazilian Neymar, the Saudi Al Hilal player, and the Polish Lewandowski, the Barcelona player.