Announcing the formation of a new government in Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, today, Tuesday, issued a decree forming the new government.

The previous government resigned in January.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah retained the premiership.

In a press statement following the issuance of the decree, the Prime Minister said that two new portfolios were created in the government, namely the Ministry of State for Integrity Promotion Affairs and the Ministry of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs, stressing that the next phase requires concerted efforts and unification to focus on confronting administrative and financial corruption and its tools, whether In the government apparatus or outside it, and to support regulatory agencies to carry out their work to the fullest and with complete independence.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah stated that the Ministry of State for Communications and Information Technology will take care of developing electronic infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity, upgrading electronic and smart government services and developing the telecommunications sector.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, Oil Minister Muhammad Abdul Latif Al-Faris and Finance Minister Khalifa Hamadeh reserved their portfolios in the new formation.