Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The results of voting, on the list of nominees for the Professional League Awards ceremony, for the 2021-2022 sports season, organized by the Association, revealed 24 candidates in the “shortlisted final list”, in preparation for the announcement of the winners at the upcoming ceremony for the season awards, scheduled for August 27, at the Emirates Palace. In the capital, Abu Dhabi, the best in 15 categories will be honored.

Last Wednesday, the door to vote on the list of nominees for the Professional League Awards ceremony, which lasted from the evening of August 5, was closed through the official website, applications via smartphones, and the association’s accounts on social media platforms, amid a large turnout of participants and fans.

Three players are competing for the Golden Ball award for the best Emirati player, and the shortlist includes the trio Ismail Matar “Al Wahda”, Bandar Al Ahbabi “Al Ain”, Ali Saleh “Al Wasl” and is competing for the Golden Ball award for the best foreign player. The trio: Sufian Rahimi, Lapa Kodjo (Al Ain), Caio Lucas (Sharjah).

The list of nominees for the Golden Boy Award for the Best Emirati Promising Player includes the trio Muhammad Abbas (Al Ain), Harb Abdullah Suhail (Shabab Al Ahly), Sultan Adel (Ittihad Kalba), while the trio competes Eric Jorgines (Al Ain), Othman Kamara (Sharjah), Essam Fayez. “Ajman” won the Golden Boy Award for the best promising player, whether resident or born in the country.

The Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper is witnessing the competition of the trio Khaled Issa (Al Ain), Ali Khaseef (Al Jazeera), Mohammed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda), while three coaches compete for the Leader Award for the best coach. Ajman, Orlario Cosmin (Sharjah).

The trio Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazeera), Sufian Rahimi (Al Ain), Omar Kharbin (Al Wahda) is competing for the award for the best player of the public’s choice, while the list of nominees for the “Most Beautiful Goal” award includes the goals of the trio, Laba Kudjo (Al Ain) against Al Wahda, Ali Saleh Al Wasl In front of Al-Ahly youth, Ismail Matar, “Al-Wahda” in front of Al-Uruba.

The awards are divided into three main categories, namely: awards based on statistics, awards according to voting, and an award according to criteria. A promising Emirati player, the golden boy for the best promising player, whether resident or born in the country, the golden glove for the best goalkeeper, next to the best player of the public’s choice, the most beautiful goal, and the best digital sports platform.

The statistics-based awards include: Golden Boot for ADNOC Pro League Top Scorer, Silver Boot for Under-21 League Top Scorer, Highest Audience Award, ADNOC Fantasy League Technical Manager Award, and Dream Team.

As for the award according to the criteria, it is the award for excellence in professionalism and licensing, for the club that meets the criteria specified in the club licensing system, in addition to the criteria for quality control, administrative penalties, cooperation and general arrangement in all competitions except for the super match.