Sharjah (Union)

The International Government Communication Center, affiliated to the Sharjah Government Media Office, will hold a press conference at 10 am next Monday, September 6, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, to reveal the details of the activities of the tenth session of the International Government Communication Forum 2021, which is held under the patronage of the owner of the His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on September 26 and 27 at the Expo Center Sharjah. The conference will witness a review of the agenda of the tenth session of the forum, which is held under the slogan “Lessons of the Past, Aspirations for the Future”, and the sessions, interactive speeches and workshops that it presents, and what it hosts from prominent personalities, representatives of governments, decision-makers and local and international communication experts.

Tariq Saeed Alai, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Office, said that the agenda for the next session reflects the accumulation of ten years of the IGCF’s journey and at the same time responds to the requirements of the next stage of preparedness strategies to enhance the ability of government communication teams to deal with severe regional and global transformations.

Tariq Alai

Alai pointed out that the International Center for Government Communication was keen to make the next session of the International Forum for Government Communication a qualitative station that conveys the concept of communication to more specialized and professional levels, by presenting and analyzing the most prominent global and local official positions in dealing with crises and social, economic and cultural transformations, to stand On the weaknesses of the experience and its strengths, and adopting a scientific conception of what government communication should look like in the future.

The tenth session of the forum will discuss seven main axes, addressing historical experiences in government communication, the most prominent past stations up to the present and the accompanying transformations, and anticipating the future of government communication practice in the region after ten years of holding the forum. It also discusses the reality of government communication practice from Where the mechanisms, tools and variables in the patterns and behaviors of the masses.

The current session of the forum comes to stand on the current and challenges of government communication, after the crisis of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, and its impact and experiences that have repercussions on societies and governments.