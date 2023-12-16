Al-Sabah said: “The burial ceremony of the late Emir’s body is limited to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah’s relatives only at Bilal bin Rabah Mosque on Sunday.”

The Amiri Diwan also announced that the Emir of the country, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Al-Sabah family will accept condolences for the deceased of the nation at the Al-Sabah family office at Bayan Palace on Monday from 9 am until the noon call to prayer only, and on Tuesday from 9 am until the noon call to prayer and after the afternoon prayer until the noon prayer. Morocco.

On Saturday, the Kuwaiti Emiri Diwan mourned the Emir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86.

Sheikh Nawaf was born in 1937. He is the sixth child of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late ruler who led Kuwait from 1921 until his death in 1950.

Sheikh Nawaf was named Crown Prince in 2006 before succeeding in 2020 his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died in September of that year at the age of 91.