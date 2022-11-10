November 10, 2022 21:04

The White House announced today, Thursday, that US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the two presidents, who will hold their first face-to-face meeting since Biden’s election as president, will discuss how to “responsibly” manage differences between China and the United States by trying to “work together where our interests coincide.” .

She added that Biden and Xi, who spoke several times by phone and held video conferences, would also discuss a range of “international and regional” topics.

“What I want us to do when we talk is to define the kind of red lines” that we must respect, the US president said, yesterday, Wednesday, at a press conference in Washington.

Xi Jinping won a third term at the Chinese Communist Party congress last month.

"The two leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and strengthen lines of communication between the United States and the People's Republic of China, manage competition responsibly, and work together in areas where our interests converge, particularly in addressing challenges affecting the international community," a White House spokeswoman said in the statement.

