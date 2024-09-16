Participation in this tournament is limited to players who do not play for their country’s national team.

Senegal won the last tournament, which was held in Algeria in January 2023, by defeating the host country 5-4 on penalties in the final match.

This will be the first time East Africa hosts a continental football competition for national teams, and will serve as a prelude to the three countries hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I am confident that the 2025 tournament will be the best in the history of this competition,” Motsepe said after chairing a meeting of the continental body’s executive committee in Nairobi, Kenya. Motsepe toured three Kenyan stadiums earmarked to host the event, two of which are currently under renovation.

He added: “I am impressed by the commitment shown by the three countries, which gives each of them the opportunity to enhance football infrastructure, attract thousands of visitors and boost tourism.”

The qualifiers for the tournament, in which 19 teams participate, begin on October 25 and end in December.

Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have each won the title twice since its inception in 2009.