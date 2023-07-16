Taiwan announced that it would sell surface-to-air missiles to the United States to supply Ukraine.

According to the Taiwanese newspaper “China Times”, the missiles are “MIM-23 Hawk”, which are missiles out of service in Taiwan.

Joint Chinese-Russian maneuvers

On Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Defense announced that it will conduct joint military exercises with Russia, in the name of the “North-Interaction 2023” exercise, in the Sea of ​​Japan.

⦁ The maneuvers come according to an annual cooperation plan between the armies of China and Russia.

⦁ The Russian army will send high-level naval and air forces.

⦁ The location of the maneuvers will be in the Sea of ​​Japan, specifically the central region, and its aim is to maintain the security of the passages, improve Sino-Russian cooperation, and maintain regional stability.

The timing of the maneuvers was not clear, although the Russian agency “Sputnik” reported that it would be “in the near future.”

Japanese-American plan

In a report published by The Wall Street Journal, the US and Japanese militaries drew up a plan about a year ago regarding a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

According to the American newspaper, Tokyo was afraid to participate militarily in an action against China, but it pledged to provide fuel and ammunition, and to use its bases for launch.

The plan entrusted Japan with the task of tracking Chinese submarines, monitoring supply corridors, and the locations of the air force and missile forces. Tokyo confirmed that it would not get involved in a military attack on China, but at the same time it would respond if China attacked its bases.

Why Japan?

Military expert Jamal Al-Rifai attributes the reason for Japan’s presence in the American plans against China in Taiwan, to the fact that:

• China and Japan have great historical hostility that is still going on because of disputed islands.

• The United States has huge military bases in Japan that make it use Japanese territory as an important monitoring point for everything that happens in Asia, and a starting point for its operations against China.

• If Japan had reservations about entering into a battle with China, the war would reach its territory, which hosts US bases.

With regard to the joint maneuvers between China and Russia, Al-Rifai points out that the Ukraine war has brought the two countries closer together, adding: “We can confirm the existence of an alliance in secret between them. Accordingly, any upcoming conflict in Asia will have China and Russia on one side, and the United States, Japan and Korea.” South on the other hand.

A strong message from Moscow and Beijing

The expert on Chinese affairs, Mazen Hassan, confirms the “alliance” between Moscow and Beijing, pointing out that the Chinese-Russian maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Japan “are a strong message that the two superpowers have become one hand.”

With regard to the Taiwan crisis, Hassan described it as “multilateral”, because if a military conflict took place around the island, it would “hit the joints of global trade,” a large part of which passes through the Taiwan Strait, expecting “European countries to join the alliance with China at the time to preserve its interests.”

According to Hassan, Taiwan is exacerbating the conflict in Asia by selling weapons, albeit indirectly, to Ukraine, because it increases its enemies and provokes Russia.