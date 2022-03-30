Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, announced during the World Government Summit the most prominent axes of Umm Al Quwain’s strategy for the blue economy for the year 2031, revealing the amount of added value of the investments and projects of the blue economy, estimated at 1.4 billion dollars. The summit announced the conversion of 20% of the area of ​​Umm Al Quwain as nature reserves, as part of the transformational projects falling under the blue economy strategy.

He also announced a set of important transformational projects within the implementation of the strategy, including the allocation of 3 carbon-neutral zones, the launch of a center for the propagation and export of wild trees locally and globally, as well as 5 partnerships with the private sector, as well as the launch of the Umm Al Quwain Center for Entrepreneurship. He pointed to the role of tourism and the diversity of its specializations in supporting the economic returns of the emirate, referring to eco-tourism, cultural and heritage tourism.

Sheikh Majid said that the strategy launched during the summit by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, is based on 3 principles: sustainable economy, environmental protection and rehabilitation, and preservation of Umm Al Quwain’s heritage and culture, noting that Umm Al Quwain’s vision is to be a global model for the blue economy. sustainable development in the year 2031. He added that the strategy includes 8 sectors, 3 main goals and 8 transformational projects. He enumerated some sectors within the strategy such as tourism, environment, sustainable industrial areas, research and development and blue carbon banks. Al Mualla pointed to the value of the mangrove tree, which is the emirate’s most important natural wealth, because it stores carbon dioxide at a rate of 7 times more than tropical forest trees, and it is one of the most important trees in the local environment. He said that if the mangrove tree is preserved, the economic benefits will increase by 3 times, and will increase 4 times if investment is made to reduce carbon emissions, and will increase by 10 times if sustainability is followed in the field of food production.

As for the three objectives of the strategy, it includes doubling the emirate’s GDP three times by 2031, and the second goal is the contribution of the blue economy to 405% of GDP, and thirdly, to reach a positive carbon net by 2031.

Sheikh Majid addressed the most important positive indicators for the economy of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, saying that the gross domestic product increased by 34% during the past 10 years, and that the volume of foreign investment doubled during the past 8 years.



