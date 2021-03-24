The court of His Highness, the ruler of Dubai, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord, this morning, Wednesday, mourned.

Mourning was announced and flags at half-mast in Dubai for ten days starting today, and work was suspended in departments and institutions in the emirate for a period of three days, starting tomorrow, Thursday.

Prayers for the deceased will be limited to family members due to the pandemic circumstances .. The absentee prayer will be performed for the forgiven, God Almighty willing, in the state’s mosques today, after the Maghrib prayer.





