Today, Saturday, the Egyptian Al-Qahira TV channel announced that a cease-fire had been reached between the Israelis and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mediated by Egypt.

The channel added that the cease-fire begins at ten o’clock this evening local time (1900 GMT).

The channel stated that Egypt called on both sides to abide by the agreement, adding that the truce stipulates stopping the targeting of civilians and the demolition of homes.

Since the escalation began on Tuesday, 33 Palestinians and one person have been killed in Israel, while more than 150 people have been injured in Gaza.

Today, Saturday, the Israeli bombardment of Gaza was renewed, as well as the firing of rockets from the Strip.