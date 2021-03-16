The Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster team, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, announced a package of precautionary measures and preventive measures, which have been adopted in the emirate, in accordance with the instructions of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in conjunction with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan To prevent the transmission and spread of Covid-19 virus infection during the holy month.

A set of precautionary measures and important preventive and health measures have been identified, which must be taken into account during the month, represented by preventing the establishment of fasting breakfast tents or allocating public places for communal meals, while preventing the distribution of fasting breakfast meals in front of homes, and those wishing to coordinate with charitable agencies in State, or by contracting with a restaurant.

On the same side, the Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, a member of the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah, Munther Muhammad bin Shukr Al Zaabi, appealed to the restaurant owners, the need to ensure that the utmost precautions are followed, and meals are prepared by following the utmost levels of hygiene and public health, by the meal preparers. While ensuring the safety and health of the preparers and service providers, meals must be placed in boxes or bags and closed tightly.

He added that it is strictly forbidden to distribute breakfast meals to the fasting person inside or in front of the restaurants, and the distribution of breakfast meals is limited to residential labor complexes through coordination between restaurants and the management of workers’ housing in the region, and sales in restaurants are limited to regular meals for the public by following the utmost prevention, and making sure Of wearing masks and gloves for service providers, with the not allowing gatherings before meals are taken by the beneficiaries, as well as after taking meals, with the need to ensure that a distance of two meters is left between each person and the other, and full adherence to wearing protective masks.

Al-Zaabi stressed that in the event that restaurants or philanthropists do not adhere to these conditions, and do not adhere to the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures, the violation and legal accountability will be exposed, in order to preserve the security and safety of health and protect society from the risk of the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), praising the fruitful efforts Made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in order to confront the prevention of the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and achieve access to a safe society fully recovered from this pandemic without diseases or loss of life.





