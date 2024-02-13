The UAE announced the adoption of a tripartite cooperation initiative with the Federal Republic of Brazil and the Republic of Cuba, to enhance food security and provide food aid worth $50 million, which will be shipped from Brazil, as part of the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held in Expo City Dubai between November 30 and December 12, 2023.

The initiative comes within joint efforts to develop resilient food systems, sustainable agriculture, and encourage climate action.

Through the initiative, the UAE will provide financial support to enhance the flexibility and adaptation of food systems, increase investments in projects specialized in production and distribution, support safe, healthy and sustainable food systems, and enhance food security in cooperation with Brazil and Cuba.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said on this occasion: “This initiative contributes to preserving nature and reducing the repercussions of climate change on food producers. It also confirms the joint commitment to confront critical global challenges and support sustainable solutions in the field of food security.” .

Her Excellency added: “This initiative embodies the UAE’s firm commitment to confronting global challenges. It also confirms the country’s keenness to develop sustainability and renewable energy, which reflects its keenness to enhance collective action on climate change at the bilateral and multilateral levels.”

For his part, His Excellency Ambassador Rui Pereira, Director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, said: “Brazil, the UAE and Cuba confirm, through this initiative, their shared keenness to strengthen cooperation in a way that supports food security for the people of Cuba.”

It is worth noting that the UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action was approved by 150 countries during the COP28 conference.

The conference also succeeded in raising and stimulating more than $85 billion in funding and launching 11 pledges and declarations that received historic international support.

As the host country of the G20, Brazil confirms that the joint initiative with the UAE and Cuba is based on the principle of solidarity and is in line with the three axes of Brazil’s presidency of the group, which contribute to enhancing food security as decided by Brazil.