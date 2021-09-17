Antonio Hernandez

Victoria City / 09.17.2021 16:55:59

The delegate of Federal Programs for Development in Tamaulipas, José Ramón Gómez Leal, announces that on September 21, the payment of more than 89 million pesos for the benefit of 27,852 families in the state begins.

Next Tuesday, September 21, the payment of the Welfare Grant for Basic Education Families will begin.

In total there are 89 million 126 thousand 400 pesos, which will be paid through Temporary Attention Tables that are installed in unbanked locations.

Through this operation, the scholarships corresponding to the two-month periods of September-October and November-December will be awarded.

They are 1,600 pesos per two-month period, which is delivered to families for five two-month periods during the school year.

The payment schedule is scheduled to operate from September 21 to October 11, where 27,852 beneficiary families will be served.

Attention will be given to 185 locations in which 1,734 locations throughout the state are grouped.