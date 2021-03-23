He knew former news anchor Yair Lapid for his good looks and strong personality, before becoming one of the main competitors of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2012, Lapid founded the political party “Yesh Atid” (There is a future), but it did not win approval as he announced his party at a time that was popular for Israeli media stars to invest their fame in the political sphere.

In the 2013 elections, the secular centrist Yesh Atid party won 19 seats in the 120-member Israeli parliament, and Lapid was chosen to be Minister of Finance for a short period under Netanyahu, which helped him impose himself as a political player to be reckoned with.

It has now reached high levels on this road.

Yesh Atid joined the centrist Blue and White coalition formed by former Chief of Staff Benny Gantz in 2019.

The centrist coalition confronted Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, and tied in three successive elections.

In April 2020, Gantz decided to ally with Netanyahu and form a government coalition led by the prime minister in an effort to save Israel in its war against the Coronavirus.

This alliance prompted Lapid to withdraw from the coalition, and accused Gantz of breaking the fundamental promise he made to his supporters when he took it upon himself to topple Netanyahu.

In an earlier meeting, Lapid said that Gantz had considered Netanyahu to be a collaborator within the coalition.

“I said (to Gantz), I worked with Netanyahu, why don’t you listen to the voice of experience (…) He is 71 years old, he will not change.”

After his withdrawal from the Blue and White party, Lapid entered the Israeli Knesset as the leader of the Yesh Atid party and the leader of the opposition.

The leader of the Israeli opposition described the short-lived unity government between Netanyahu and Gantz as a “ridiculous coalition” as communication between its ministers was cut off.

Lapid predicted the coalition would collapse in December, and this actually happened amid tensions between Netanyahu and Gantz.