Today a rumor has begun to become strong around the next Nintendo directwhich could be held this week to publicize the releases that are coming for switches in the second half of 2023. And if all of this wasn’t enough, it looks like a few games from the presentation have even been talked about.

The source of all this is the user known as Pyoroto whom some leaks are attributed as Everybody 1-2 Switch, sonic super starsamong other games that were present at the Summer Game Fest. Specifically, there is talk of two games, the first of which is a new Mario 2D line New and the second a remake of something from SNES.

In case you were ing what games will be announced in this week’s #NintendoDirect:

–A new 2D #Super Mario Bros

– Remake of a SNES classic — Pyoro (@Pyoro_ND) June 19, 2023

A new game of Mario been mentioned for months, since Maker It has been on the market for a few years, being the only product dedicated to this sector, which has been kept alive by fans. And as for the remake of SNESit could be Super metroidsince the saga is having a second wind and it would be the next game to have a touch-up.

For now, Nintendo He has not mentioned anything about it, but regularly these announcements are made on Tuesday or Wednesday, so we will see if this information is going to be denied in a few hours. And it would also have made sense for a new direct, after all as of August the company does not have strong releases to finish 2023.

Via: Pyoro

Editor’s note: Hopefully they release something new from Mario, since we don’t have anything beyond Maker 2 and maybe Bowser’s Fury. However, we want a big game and not only last an hour.