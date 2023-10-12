In collaboration with Gilead





“The attention shown in the projects to the multidisciplinary approach, which is fundamental for HIV patients and beyond, is interesting. It was very difficult to choose who to award among the many projects submitted to the commission. We chose the winners based on the originality of the projects, which they ranged from those aimed at improving the quality of life of patients and their mental health to those on the care of cancer patients with HIV, up to those on screening and prevention in emergency rooms”. This was said by Stefano Vella, professor of Global Health at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome and commissioner of the 12th edition of the Gilead Calls, today in Milan, on the sidelines of the award ceremony for the 62 winning projects dedicated to research and treatment institutions Italians and patient associations operating in the area of ​​infectious diseases, oncological and oncohaematological pathologies.

Regarding the HIV infection, Vella underlined how “we are a country in which there is still an inundation of patients who do not know they are infected and for this reason arrive late for treatment. I therefore want to send a message to the young people but also to the doctors of family: HIV still circulates, less than in the past but it still exists, it is therefore necessary to provide information and educate people regarding risky behavior and the importance of screening. It is important – adds Vella – that family doctors know how to understand the signals and direct patients towards the test and it is necessary that health education is strengthened in schools. Today we also have an additional tool, namely Prep (pre-exposure prophylaxis, ed.) which works. Despite years of research, a today – he concludes – there is still no real vaccine, but Prep is a possibility for those people who have very high risk behaviours”.