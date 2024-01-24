As we approach the end of January, many are wondering when the next event will take place. NintendoDirect. Although at the moment there is no official information from the Big N, a new leak has shared the supposed advertisements that we would see at this event, which, if true, would be one of the best.

According to the same user 4Chan that filtered the transformations of Princess Peach Showtime!, The next Nintendo Direct would feature five very important announcements. The first of these would be a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons & Oracle of Ages. The second would bring back the Famicom Detective Club series, only now it would be known as Nintendo Detective Club. The third would show us a remake of Fire Emblem Genealogy of the Holy Wargiving the West the opportunity to enjoy this title for the first time in history.

The fourth title of the Nintendo Direct would be a new Donkey Kong Country game, this as a way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series. The fifth, and last, announcement would be Metroid Prime 2 Remastered, which would be available digitally that same day. As always, there is no official information from the Big N, and we will have to wait until this presentation takes place to find out if this leak is accurate or not.

It is important to mention that Four of the five announcements have been rumors that have circulated for years. It has already been mentioned that remakes of Oracle of Seasons & Oracle of Ages and Genealogy of the Holy War They are on their way. Likewise, it has long been noted that a new Donkey Kong Country would be on the way. Finally, prior to the revelation of Metroid Prime Remastered Last year, reports claimed that the entire trilogy would come to the Switch, so the second installment was something that was already expected.

The only announcement that would be completely new and unexpected would be a new Famicom game Detective Club. Let us remember that in 2021, Nintendo gave us remakes of the two titles in the series, so a return to form would not be unreasonable. We can only wait to have more information about it.

Regarding Direct, At the moment Nintendo has not shared official information. However, it is already customary that a new presentation of the Big N takes place in February, so the chances of seeing these and more announcements in the coming weeks are high. On related topics, a Legend of Zelda concert is on the way. Likewise, former Nintendo employees predict when the Switch 2 will arrive.

This sounds too good to be true. While I don't doubt that some of these announcements could become a reality, I don't think we'll see them all at the same time. The truth is, I hope I'm wrong, because these five titles would give Nintendo a spectacular 2024.

