Prime Minister Jean Castex yesterday announced the reduction of the duration of solitary confinement from fourteen to seven days. If the measure is accompanied by “controls”, “this can have an additional effectiveness”, estimates Pascal Crepey, teacher-researcher in epidemiology.

Jean Castex calls on the French to “sense of responsibility”, during his speech at the end of the Defense Council. Apart from the reduction of the duration of isolation to seven days and the creation of 2,000 posts devoted to tracing contact cases, the Prime Minister has not made any binding announcements. “The measures which have been announced aim to strengthen the effectiveness of the measures already in place”, estimates on franceinfo Pascal Crepey, teacher-researcher in epidemiology and biostatistics at the School of Advanced Studies in Public Health in Rennes. “I think if nothing gets better there will be more”, he continues.

“Reducing the duration of isolation is accompanied by checks, with the aim of ensuring that this isolation is well respected, this can have additional effectiveness”, analyzes the teacher-researcher. “We are not in the same situation as in March, with a much lower reproduction number and therefore we are partially controlling this epidemic.”

“We know that the contagiousness phase goes up to five, six days after the symptoms. From the moment we are now confident that the vast majority of infections take place in this phase, it is useless to keep people confined “, adds Pascal Crepey.

The epidemiological researcher judges the prioritization of tests for “symptomatic people, contact persons and caregivers “ as “a very good thing”. “This prioritization must allow time to be saved on test results and that is how we will succeed in making the chain transmission prevention system really effective.”

For Pascal Crepey, with too strict measures, “There is this risk of blocking the country. And then there is above all the risk, in my opinion even more important, which is to lose the confidence of the population. It would be really dramatic because all the measures that are put in place, which aim to prevent chains of transmission, are based precisely on the goodwill of the population and respect for all the rules. “