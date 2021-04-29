Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Community Contributions Authority announced yesterday the ten winning teams of the fourth session of the Ma’an Incubator, which aims to develop innovative ideas for social entrepreneurs and transform them into sustainable projects to protect the environment and its resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The teams represented by 24 talented social entrepreneurs from different countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, Lebanon, Egypt and Sweden, will work to find innovative solutions to pressing challenges, within the framework of the Ma’an Social Incubator Program, by transforming their ideas into projects that advance Social services that have a positive impact on the environment and its resources.

During the three months, the teams will develop their innovative ideas to be transformed into social projects with an economic return, and the teams will receive funding based on mentoring and mentoring, as well as providing office space for work, and the opportunity to communicate with investors to gain experience.

Salama Al Amimi, Director General of the Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an said: “The Ma’an Social Incubator Program has demonstrated its pioneering role in attracting aspiring social entrepreneurs. In the fourth session, the Authority received more than 240 applications from different countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. And Lebanon, Sweden, Russia and the Netherlands, and this is an indication of the increasing societal interest in the field of entrepreneurship, and its adoption of a professional and career option. ”