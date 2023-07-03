These days a piece of news has been quite strong in the video game industry, and that is the return of red dead redemption in the form of a remaster, something that is not so far-fetched considering that Rockstar Games He is very busy. And now, the rumors continue to mount, with even a month selected for the possible reveal of him to fans.

During one of the podcast episodes, Sacred Symbolsof Colin Moriartyformer publisher of IGN. It was declared that a remastering of this work released in 2010, and that an official announcement could be imminent in the following days. Specifically, the month of August is put on the radar, since there are no video game conventions anymore.

Here what is mentioned by Moriarty:

I’ve seen confirmation that this is real… Someone came up to me behind the scenes and showed me something that definitely shows that this game is coming. Maybe even imminently with an announcement, maybe in August.

Fans have been asking for this remaster for a long time, since the video game has not left platforms like ps3 and Xbox 360 since it was launched more than 10 years ago. However, there is also a bit of nervousness regarding the possible release, since they could commission it from those who released the trilogy of gta some time ago.

For now, it will be a matter of waiting to see if this statement is true.

Via: gamingroute

Editor’s note: With everything that has been mentioned, it seems that this game will finally be a reality, and it is a perfect opportunity for users who did not at the time to try it out. Also, it will be a good way to keep those waiting for the next GTA busy.