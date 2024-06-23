Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian Football Association announced the appointment of a Spanish refereeing team to officiate the Al-Ahly and Zamalek match scheduled for the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Premier League competition.

The Egyptian Football Association stated, through its official account on the social networking site “Facebook”, that a Spanish arbitration team led by Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz was appointed to officiate the Al-Ahly and Zamalek match, in the twenty-seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League. The statement added that the Spanish referee is assisted by Diego Sanchez Rojo and Fabian Blanco, and the fourth official, Francisco Jose, and explained that Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias has been appointed to the VAR technology.