The Ministry of Education will announce today (Wednesday) and tomorrow the results of the re-examinations for students from grades four to twelve, for the academic year 2023-2024, through the student page.

Students who failed one or more subjects have completed the re-examinations, which began on July 8 and lasted for five days.

The results of students in grades nine through twelve will be announced today, while the results of students in grades four through eight will be announced tomorrow, at exactly ten o’clock in the morning.

The Student Evaluation Policy Guide for the 2023/2024 academic year stated that the certificates of twelfth grade students include the results of Group A subjects, and the grades are written in letters and percentages, and the results of Group B subjects are written in letters and are not included in the student’s final average, in addition to the total and final grade average for all Group A subjects.

Regarding the policy of issuing certificates to twelfth grade students, the guide explained that certificates are issued electronically, and can be accessed through the response code (QR code), and the academic certificate is attached electronically to the student’s file.