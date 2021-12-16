Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, announced during a media briefing to the UAE government on the developments of the emerging corona virus, the protocol for celebrating the birth of Christ and the New Year, which includes a number of requirements to ensure the health and safety of society during the celebration.

Al-Amiri said: “According to the protocol, the capacity in the celebration sites is 80%, with the necessity of showing the green passage through the Al-Hosn application, in addition to presenting the result of a PCR laboratory examination within 96 hours of attendance, along with measuring the temperature before entering.”

He added, “We call upon the organizers to organize entry, not to cause gatherings or crowding, and to use barriers to determine entrances and exits. We also call upon our honorable audience to adhere to wearing masks all the time in closed spaces or when crowded, and the absence of the approved distance for physical distancing, which is one and a half meters.”

He stressed the importance of periodically sterilizing and disinfecting places, with the need to have sterilization tools at the entrances and exits of toilets, applying physical distancing during the celebration, and being careful not to shake hands or hugs, and photography is allowed if physical distance is adhered to. He said: The protocol also includes allowing one family to sit in one place without the need to apply physical distancing, in addition to forming teams by the party’s organizer to ensure that all precautionary and preventive measures are applied and adhered to.

Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri stressed that the UAE was keen, under the directives of the wise leadership, to provide unlimited support to all sectors to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and said: Through the policy of strategic integration between the vital sectors concerned with responding to the pandemic, the state was able to control the number of injuries and provide The latest methods of prevention and treatment to ensure community health.

He added, “The health sector continues its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of recipients of two vaccine doses was 91.26% of the total approved population census.” He pointed out that under the directives of the wise leadership and through the National Vaccine Campaign, vaccines were widely provided in the UAE and to all qualified groups of society, and today we see high percentages of recipients of approved vaccines to address the “Corona” virus, which enhances community immunity and supports the process of recovery from the crisis.

to thank

Dr. Taher Al-Amiri said: We thank the members of society for the initiative to take vaccinations and their effective role in building sustainable community immunity, and we also commend the role of our heroes in the first line of defense as one of the most important front lines for this pandemic.

He stressed that human health and safety is one of the most important priorities of the state, and therefore obtaining the supportive and booster dose is considered a basic supporter of obtaining the antibodies necessary to prevent the mutations and genetic mutations of the “Corona” virus.

He added, “Based on studies and research issued by the World Health Organization, people who received a support dose were less infected than those who did not receive the support dose, even if they were exposed to mild symptoms.” The state achieved during the crisis and move forward for sustainable recovery. We also call upon members of society to cooperate and adhere to preventive measures to confront “Covid-19” by committing to wearing a mask, staying away from crowded places and permanent sterilization, so the health of our society is the priority and responsibility of each one of us.