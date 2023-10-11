Yesterday, the Dubai Future Foundation announced the “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Alliance,” which aims to provide a platform based on partnership and cooperation to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies, regulate innovation standards, and stimulate positive ideas and influential applications in this vital and important sector for the economies and societies of the future.

The CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, stressed that the alliance will contribute to providing the opportunity for all global technology companies, entrepreneurs, and institutions concerned with artificial intelligence technology to work jointly to find innovative solutions, stressing that the coming period requires strengthening global collective action to fill the current gaps and gaps in… Regulating and governing generative artificial intelligence, and focusing on and taking advantage of promising opportunities.

Belhoul pointed out during the opening speech of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum, which is being held on October 11 and 12 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, that the forum represents a global station. To anticipate its future and its opportunities to serve humanity, and to enhance cooperation, coordination, partnership and communication between its developers and users, including governments, institutions, companies and individuals, to achieve the best results expected from it in various vital sectors.

Belhoul said, “The dialogue with decision-makers from global investors, students, and the private sector aims to develop plans that are not only discussion, but practical, to establish frameworks for governance of this world of artificial intelligence.”

He added that Dubai plays a major role in anticipating the future through the Dubai Future Foundation. When His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the establishment of this institution, the goal was to understand the future and develop plans that would make us live a better future through… Finding solutions that are more appropriate for humanity as a whole.

Belhoul added to Emirates Today, on the sidelines of the forum, that the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum is one of the most important global discussions and dialogues that the whole world can talk about, pointing out that artificial intelligence has become of global importance, and the goal of the forum is to bring together experts, investors and entrepreneurs to find… Participatory global solutions, frameworks and legislation, because digital transactions are not limited to one country or the population of a country, but rather the entire world.

In turn, Dr. Ibtisam Al Mazrouei, from the Institute of Technological Innovation, said that the UAE competes with the world in the field of generative artificial intelligence, and we are focusing on it, especially in large linguistic models and conversational language, as we are exploring how to develop an advanced model that facilitates communication between humans and machines, and creating a linguistic model with it. It is based on generating text and images, so it can also be used in the media sector, the medical field, financial data analysis, and the entertainment sector.

Al Mazroui, who is the first female citizen to obtain a doctorate in the field of artificial intelligence for wireless communications engineering and computer science, added to Emirates Today: “There are risks that accompany technology, such as transparency of information away from bias in the data entry process, and we focus on skills development and investment in education.” And training and qualification, so that we are able to employ technology correctly, and in accordance with the best methods, legislative and governance frameworks, to benefit from technology, and reduce any potential risks that may arise.”

Experts participating in the forum expected that generative artificial intelligence would develop very quickly into more comprehensive and broader global intelligence systems, such that within 18 to 20 months from now it would be able to book flights and complete reports, stressing that artificial intelligence will not replace humans, and that it will not eliminate jobs. Rather, it changes it.

The CEO of Digital Transformation at PwC, Ali Hosseini, stressed that the freshness of generative artificial intelligence data in modern applications, such as the “GBT Chat” application, is very important, stressing the importance of imagining, designing and building future digital products using generative artificial intelligence.

He explained that we are now at a stage where artificial intelligence can be used in the digital economy to evaluate the performance of markets, prices and competition paths, and automate individual processes that used to take weeks.

He added: “It is currently possible to create attractive offers for funds and investors through artificial intelligence, by taking advantage of the ability of machines to communicate with each other using machine learning to obtain much better results.”

He explained, “The ability to carry out tasks, send text messages, book flights, create reports and lead businesses in the future will have a great impact, and this will happen here within 18-20 months instead of the coming years, and when the complete models are built we will see that they are independent.”

Vice President of Microsoft Azure AI, Ali Dalloul, said that Dubai is a leader in adopting disruptive technologies, and is one of the most vibrant cities in the world, and the UAE is considered among the most efficient in bringing about qualitative transformations.

He considered that artificial intelligence is not the solution to everything, and that the countries that will win will be the ones that lead this change, while emphasizing the importance of the privacy of individuals’ data.

He explained that while 49% of people believe that artificial intelligence will take their jobs, 70% expressed their desire to use artificial intelligence applications to facilitate their work, after they learned more about it, so that it is like a co-pilot who supports them on their journey, and frees them from burdens that burden employees and prevent them from working. from performing their work.

• Consolidating Dubai’s position as a global center for emerging technologies and the digital economy.

• Experts: “Artificial Intelligence” changes jobs, not eliminates them.

Omar Al-Ulama: Providing vital platforms to serve humanity

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed during a dialogue session at the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum yesterday that the UAE continues to explore opportunities for generative artificial intelligence and expand the scope of its uses. Providing vital platforms for developing practical applications to benefit from its great opportunities and employing them to serve humanity, stressing that proactive governments are the most capable of leading development in the artificial intelligence sector and its applications in the future.