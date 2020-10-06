NDA seats were divided on Tuesday regarding the Bihar assembly elections. JDU has 122 seats and BJP has 121 seats. JDU with its share will give Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha 7 seats. In this way, JDU will contest 115 seats. At the same time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that talks are also going on with the NDA’s Vikas Insan Party (VIP). In the coming times, the BJP will give its share to the Vikas Insan Party.

Addressing the press conference, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will enter the electoral arena on the issue of the work done by our government. The public is the boss and she will decide. Nitish said, “BJP-JDU is working together and will work together.” There is no misunderstanding of any kind in our minds. We believe that if someone enjoys saying something, then he has complete freedom. ”

The Chief Minister of Bihar said that which party will contest from which seat, this information will also be given today. He said that Bihar has to be pushed forward. Earlier there was a very low budget and now it has become much more. The details of how many people have got jobs and opportunity to serve them during the tenure of NDA will also be given soon.

JD (U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway, BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/DVj1oq7Uhu – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

What did Nitish Kumar say on Chirag Paswan?

On the recent statements of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar said that we are not interested in what he says. We want Ram Vilas Paswan to recover quickly. Ram Vilas Paswan reached the Rajya Sabha, he reached only with the help of BJP and JDU. The LJP has only two seats in the state assembly. He said that if there is anything in anyone’s mind, then it makes no sense to us.

‘Bihar’s leader is Nitish Kumar’

Shortly before this press conference, State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal while addressing the media said that NDA leader is Nitish Kumar in Bihar, all things are happening in Bihar coalition under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, BJP in Nitish Kumar’s leadership Completely accepts. Those who accept his leadership will remain in the NDA alliance. The BJP will try its best to make him Chief Minister and we will form a government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar with a three-fourth majority.

How many seats did BJP and JDU get in 2010?

Earlier, BJP and JDU contested the 2010 assembly elections together. JDU had then fielded candidates for 141 and BJP 102 seats. JDU won 115 seats and BJP won 91 seats in this election.