The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the timetable for announcing the results of the end of the 2023-2024 academic year for all educational levels, with the announcement of the results starting on the third of next July, to reveal the results of the twelfth grade at 10 am, as well as the results of grades nine to 11. At exactly four o’clock in the evening. The results for grades five to eight will be announced on July 4 at 10 a.m., and from grades one to four at 4 p.m. The institution explained that students can obtain and print the results, according to the dates mentioned in the program, starting from eight in the evening until 12 am, according to the classes and timetable accordingly. The Foundation called on parents to review the student performance evaluation policy available on the Foundation’s website www.ese.gov.ae in order to learn about its standards and the progress of their children’s academic achievement accordingly. The institution recently announced the date of the retake and make-up tests, as the make-up tests begin on June 20 and continue until June 26, 2024.

The retake tests for the end of the academic year will begin on July 8, and continue until July 12, 2024. The make-up tests target students in grades three through 12 who were unable to take the final exams due to their absence with an acceptable excuse or as a result of technical problems that prevented them from taking the test, while the retake tests target Repeat students who did not achieve a passing grade in one of the subjects in Group A, from the fourth grade to the 12th grade, as the institution set the minimum passing grade at 50% for the students of the fourth year and the second cycle, and 60% for the students of the third cycle.