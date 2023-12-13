Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egyptians are awaiting the official announcement of the results of the presidential elections that were contested by 4 candidates, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, after they were held over the course of 3 days and witnessed large participation in the polling stations by all segments of the Egyptian street.

Initial indications indicate that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will win a new term as president of the Arab Republic of Egypt after obtaining an absolute majority of votes, but the official announcement by the National Elections Authority in Egypt will be on December 18, and the term of office of the winning candidate begins on April 3, 2024.

More than 30 million people participated, out of a total of about 67 million Egyptians who have the right to vote, according to the National Elections Authority, out of a total population of 104 million people. Four candidates competed in these elections: the current President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the head of the Republican People’s Party Hazem Omar, the head of the Wafd Party Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and the head of the Egyptian Democratic Party Farid Zahran.

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, said that the elections are an important step and a necessity in light of the current local and regional circumstances that are witnessing unprecedented challenges, noting that these elections witnessed broad participation from all segments of the Egyptian street to confirm popular awareness of the current circumstances. The Egyptian diplomat added to Al-Ittihad that the next president has great responsibilities related to the population increase in recent years, in addition to Egypt’s volatile borders with its neighbors.

In the same context, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University, Dr. Mohamed Salman Taye, explained that Egypt has witnessed many elections and referendums, whether presidential or parliamentary, during the past years, which was reflected in a kind of political maturity and advancement among the Egyptian citizen, and he now has knowledge of the presidential election process.

Taya stressed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that this entitlement is exercised by Egyptians, as it is a right and a duty in the context of the great threats, changes, and challenges that have become surrounding Egypt and threatening its national security, pointing out that the Egyptian citizen wants to confirm the national alignment with the political leadership against all of these. Regional and global threats and challenges.

For his part, Egyptian parliamentarian Tariq Radwan said that the presidential elections witnessed a large and noticeable participation by the masses of the Egyptian people over the course of 3 days, which reflects their strong will to participate in shaping their future and achieving real change and democratic development.

He pointed out to Al-Ittihad that the high participation rates enhance the political legitimacy of the new president and give him the power to make difficult and fateful decisions. It reflects the strength of democracy in Egypt and sends a strong message to the world that the Egyptian people have the ability to achieve positive change.