Mumbai: The car shed of the proposed metro in Aarey Colony of Mumbai will now be built in the Kanjurmarg area. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced this. At the same time, he has said that the case will be removed from all those demonstrating against Aarey Metro Carshed.

Not only this, the Maharashtra government has also declared 800 acres of Aare land as forest land.

We withdraw cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/CoIsWiDOEi – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

CM said that we had also opposed this carshed earlier as Shiv Sena. The CM said that now the Metro carshed will be shifted to the consumer. There will be no carshed in the saw.

He further said that we will not let a single penny of the state treasury be wasted. He said that now all the uncertainty about carshed is over.