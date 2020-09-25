1. NDA of JDU-BJP-LJP and HAM are seen beating the ABP Opinion Poll. In Bihar, the UPA of the RJD-led Congress and the VIPs seems to be lagging behind. NDA can get 141 to 161 seats in the assembly elections. UPA can get 64 to 84 seats. There are 13 to 23 seats in the account of other parties. https://bit.ly/33XTQrg

2. Election Commission today announced the dates of Bihar assembly elections. On October 28, voting will be held in 71 seats in the first phase, while on November 3, voting will be held in 94 seats in the second phase, and on November 7, in the third phase, voting will be held in 78 seats. The counting of votes will be done on 10 November. The Commission has set many rules for this election going to be held in the Corona era. https://bit.ly/34ehbVV

3. Today, the farmers called Bharat bandh in protest against the agricultural bills passed in Parliament. Opposition parties as well as farmers participated in the protest against the bill. Farmers in Punjab have also started the rail roko movement. In many states of the country, farmers came out on the road and expressed their anger against the bill. https://bit.ly/2FZ8UNk

4. In the drugs case, the NCB team questioned actress Rakul Preet Singh today. He was questioned for about 4 hours. According to sources, during this time Rakul Preet confessed that he had a WhatsApp chat with Riya Chakraborty about drugs in the year 2018. But he refused to take drugs. https://bit.ly/36d0zAt

5 veteran singer SP Balasubramanian died at the age of 74. Balasubramanian was hospitalized since August 5 after being infected with the corona virus. Balasubramanian made a distinct identity in the singing of Hindi films. He went on to sing many songs for Salman Khan, which is why he was also known as the voice of Salman. https://bit.ly/3i277UA

CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings won the toss, Delhi Capitals will bat first https://bit.ly/334vNaZ

