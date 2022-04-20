Suit up with these iconic characters to catch ghosts alone or with friends.

The Ghostbusters they are in fashion and the announcement of this new video game for virtual reality demonstrates it, which has been one of the surprises of the event Meta Quest Gaming Show where other long-awaited titles have been presented, such as the sequel to The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners. What can we expect from Ghostbusters VR? A video game of action with cooperative that proposes us to go hunting to catch the ghosts that are causing problems in the city of San Francisco.

Although it seems that the action is overturned in the cooperative multiplayer, nDreams highlights that we can also enjoy Ghostbusters VR alone. “Track, attack and trap ghosts in exciting encounters using iconic gear” from the movies. “Go out there alone, or as a team of three friends in co-op, in an extensive and absorbing campaign” of the story mode.

This video game starring the ghostbusters has been seen in a short trailer that leaves us with some clues to its action, such as the use of the different gadgets that became famous with the film, but also the customization of the protagonists, since each one of the ghostbusters present in the video sports a totally different aesthetic, including the use of funny hats.

Interestingly, just a few weeks ago, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed was presented, another video game starring the Ghostbusters that is also committed to multiplayer, although in this particular case, with two opposing sides: four players as ghostbusters versus a fifth user in the role of The specters. 3DJuegos already had the opportunity to see this title in detail as we told you in our special with the keys to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

