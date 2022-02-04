Square Enix has unveiled The Forsaken Maiden, coming to Steam, PS4, and Switch this month.

Do you remember Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars? We are talking about a game that hit the market in October 2021 under the signature of Yoko Tarō, creator of games like NieR: Automata or Drakengard. If someone was left wanting more after trying this card RPG published on PC, PS4 and Switch, there is good news for them.

Square Enix has announced today its sequel. Has the name of Voice of Cars: The Forsaken Maiden and it will be released for the same platforms as the first: Steam, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It is an independent experience that has Yoko Taro himself, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe and Kimihiko Fujisaka behind it, and will be released next February 17th.

Coming February 17 to Steam, PS4, and SwitchTherefore, you will only have to wait two weeks to get your hands on it, although you can see how it looks in the trailer that they have shared through their social networks and that we leave you at the top of the news. will only be available in digital formatsince they insist that it is a small project.

This The Forsaken Maiden will feature similar mechanics to The Isle Dragon Roars, but will delve into the plot and characters with a different story which they define as “moving, set in a world of melancholic beauty”. We could already review the first game at the time, so we invite you to consult our analysis of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars so that you know its virtues and defects.

