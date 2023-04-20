RBC announced the imminent resignation of the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss

The governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Alexander Uss, will resign in the near future. About it informs RBC, citing five sources close to the presidential administration (AP).

One of the interlocutors of the publication said that the Russian governor had already written a letter of resignation – Uss, presumably, would become a senator from the Legislative Assembly of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

According to four interlocutors close to the Presidential Administration, Deputy Finance Minister Mikhail Kotyukov can replace Uss.

Since the fall of 2022, the son of the Krasnoyarsk Governor Artem Uss has been on the federal wanted list in a money laundering case. He was detained in Italy at the request of the United States in October last year – there he was charged with sanctions evasion and money laundering as a result of selling oil to the sanctioned company PDVSA for end Russian and Chinese consumers. Uss Jr. escaped from house arrest in March by cutting off an electronic bracelet, later his father confirmed the fact of his son’s return to Russia, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs excluded him from their search base.

Earlier, sources of Kommersant reported about the possible resignation of Uss. As it became known from their words, the reason that Uss can leave his post is rating problems. Along with the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the head of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, and the head of Khakassia, Valentin Konovalov, may leave their post, the interlocutors of the publication admitted.

In March, two Russian governors left their posts. On March 15, the President of Russia released the head of Chukotka, Roman Kopin, from his duties and appointed Vladislav Kuznetsov as acting governor. On March 17, the head of the Smolensk region, Alexei Ostrovsky, resigned. Vasily Anokhin was appointed to his place.

Both appointed governors are graduates of the fourth stream of the School of Governors, a civil service management talent pool training program that was launched in June 2017 at the Graduate School of Public Administration.