The Russian national football team will play a friendly match against the national team of Qatar. The opponent of the national team was announced by the Secretary General of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Maxim Mitrofanov, whose words are quoted by “Championship”.

“There is an agreement to hold a match with Qatar in September,” Mitrofanov said and added that the meeting will take place on the road.

The national teams of Russia and Qatar have met three times in history: in 1996, 2011 and 2016. The last time the Qataris won at home with a score of 2:1.

On May 30, the RFU announced that international matches involving the national team would not take place in the summer. “The schedule of potential rivals of the national team does not allow the game to be played on convenient dates in June, so it was decided to cancel the June training camp and not violate the clubs’ preparation program for the 2023/2024 season,” the organization said.

The Russian national team has not played in international tournaments since February 2022 due to sanctions by the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations.