Video games are a great passion and once they become part of someone’s life it is difficult to get out of it. Following them, a huge community has been created over time that today brings together thousands of people. The objective of those who deal with giving us videogame entertainment has always been to make sure that everyone can share this fantastic experience and, to meet those who experience this passion with more difficulty, it is sony which he announces today Project Leonardoa device for the DualShock 5 created with the aim of making the game on the consoles of the Japanese house accessible to all.

Announced at the event CES extension of today, Project Leonardo offers various possibilities for customizing the controls of the game, from moving multiple functions to a single button up to the total elimination of the DualShock in favor of a more comfortable controller that can be used on a flat surface. Project Leonardo can be combined with various other devices and a maximum of two can be connected to each console. Sony’s is certainly a big step in terms of accessibility in the videogame field and, as lovers of this world, we can only hope that more and more people will be able to be part of it.