Hot Wheels Unleashed took the world by storm when it premiered last year. The game turned out to be much better than we expected and after the good reception by the community, its developers in milestone have announced a new expansion for this title known as Monster Truck.

This expansion will add five new vehicles, a new Track Builder Module theme and new customization options for the Basement and the Player Profile. There will also be new tracks inspired by studios from stopmotion.

This new arena includes four monster dioramas that you can use, each with a different theme: Jungle, Quarry, Desert and Snowy Mountain. monster trucks will be part of Hot Wheels Pass Vol 2., which will be available next February 17th. On the other hand, the expansion of monster trucks will come to the game April, the 21st.

If you haven’t given this game a try yet, we suggest you take a look at our written review so you know why you shouldn’t skip it.

Via: Official Statement