The latest installment in the racing series developed by Codemasters will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and pc through EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam. The F1 23 Champions Edition It will only be available digitally and will include a number of bonuses, including three-day early access starting June 13.

The game was unveiled on Wednesday with a trailer that can be seen below.

The big news this year is the return of the Braking Point story mode, which debuted in F1 2021 before being omitted from last year’s series entry. This mode features old rivals Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler as teammates on the fictional Konnersport racing team, which takes on real teams and drivers from the F1.

F1 23 It will include all the teams, drivers and circuits from the 2023 season, including the new Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In a blog post accompanying the game’s reveal trailer, AE promised improved vehicle handling for both wheel and controller players, as well as the introduction of various features based on community feedback.

These include red flags, returning to the series after a nine-year absence, a new 35% race distance, previously seen only in f1 esportsand a new color coding system similar to that used in film and television.

Also new to the series is f1worlda hub that “helps introduce players to the complex world of Formula 1 by tying together multiple game modes like Time Trial, Grand Prix, and Multiplayer.”

AE He said it will feature “an ever-changing cast of seasonal content with daily and weekly challenges to immerse yourself in” and “allow players to unlock new skins, race suits, and helmets as part of a new progression system.”

As part of a recently announced partnership with Max Verstappen, AE also confirmed that the two-time world champion Formula 1 and current world champion will be the cover star of the Champions Edition of the game.

“The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story that offers a unique look at the Formula 1 along with the authentic racing features our players know and love,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

“Our close relationship with the teams has allowed us to refine our handling model, adding more realism to the game with the pad, and implementing a new color coding system used in film and television to create a more realistic experience.”

F1 23 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and pc on June 16.

Via: VGC