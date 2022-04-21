Tegucigalpa.- The Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández will be extradited to the United States on Thursdaya country that accuses him of three charges associated with drug trafficking and the use of weapons, the Honduran Minister of Security, Ramón Sabillón, said on Wednesday.

The Secretary of Security will be in charge of “executing the extradition order” for Hernández, on Thursday at 07:00 local time (13:00 GMT), Sabillón said.

He added that the former president (2014-2022) will be handed over to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base, in Tegucigalpa, a fact to which the press has been summoned.

The Security Minister pointed out that, for security reasons, “the use of drones is prohibited” both in the Special Forces of the National Police, where Hernández has been held since February 15, and in the air base.

The plane in which Hernández will be extradited will arrive at the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base on Thursday, Honduran Defense Minister José Zelaya said today.

On April 13, the Honduran Supreme Court ordered the delivery of Hernández to the US after the resolution on his extradition was signed by the fifteen magistrates that make up the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court ratified on April 8 the extradition of the former Honduran president, which the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice had confirmed on March 28.

On March 16, a natural judge appointed by the plenary session of the Honduran Supreme Court authorized Hernández’s extradition, which was appealed by his defense.

The United States charges Hernández with three charges, the first for “conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States,” with the “knowledge that said substance would be illegally imported” into that country.

As well as “using or carrying firearms, or aiding and abetting the use, possession, and possession” of “machine guns and destructive devices.”

The third is for a “conspiracy to use or carry firearms, including machine guns and destructive devices (…), in support of the conspiracy to import narcotics.”