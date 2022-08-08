SNK has taken advantage of EVO 2022 to leave us with a teaser trailer and art, without many more details.

Great news for fighting game lovers: the Fatal Fury franchise it’s back. Despite the fact that we have seen some versions and launches on mobile, we have been more than 20 years without a new title, something that he wants to put an end to SNK with the announcement that has been made during the EVO 2022.

There is no confirmed date or platformsThere are no great details of the new project, of which we barely have the teaser trailer that heads this same news with phrases like “The city of legend still breathes” or “A new destiny hides in the dark“, while we see several static images and confirmation that the development has been given the green light.

Beyond the short video, we only have a official artbut We do not know a release date or platforms. From SNK they summon us later to find out what we can expect from this new Fatal Fury / Garou, a saga that returns 23 years later, since Mark of the Wolves was released in 1999.

During EVO 2022 they have also carried out other important announcements. For example, Street Fighter 6 has introduced two new fighters who will be part of the cast of characters in the new Capcom installment, while Bandai Namco has left us with the confirmation that Dragon Ball FighterZ will have versions for the new generation, with rollback netcode on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

More about: Fatal Fury, Garou, SNK, Lucha and EVO 2022.