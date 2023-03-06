At the end of the finals of DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour of this weekend, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced a new title for the series DRAGON BALL: Budokai Tenkaichione of the most loved titles taken from the timeless manga by Akira Toriyama.

We can find out everything we know from the teaser trailer that we report below, which shows us a retrospective on the games in the series and the inevitable Goku transforming into Super Saiyan Blue. The destination platforms have not yet been confirmed, but most likely it will be Playstation 5 It is probably Xbox Series X|Swith the possibility of an additional version for previous generation consoles.

We look forward to further details from the publisher.

DRAGON BALL: Budokai Tenkaichi – Teaser trailer

Source: DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Street Push Square