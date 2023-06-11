As previously leaked, payday 3 will come out September 21st. The news was revealed during the presentation of the Xbox Showcase along with a new trailer that combines cinematic elements with real gameplay.

In the trailer, a heist in progress can be seen escalating into a chaotic gunfight, with a plethora of weapons, explosives, and what appeared to be an airstrike at one point. The game will be released on September 21 for pc and Xbox Series X/S in GamePassas well as in playstation 5.

Via: Youtube