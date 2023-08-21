To this day, it seems that companies no longer want to launch special editions of their consoles, this is reflected especially with PS5, because now the collection part is reduced to the fact that the plates are interchangeable, making in a certain way that users do not have to spend twice on a device. That itself has made Xbox take the same path already traced.

Through their social networks, it was announced that the device will have special covers that do not really replace parts, but could be called a cover in the style of smart cell phones. In this case, they reveal one that relates to the next big release in September, Starfieldwith reasons similar to what we already saw in the special edition control and headphones.

Prepping for some space exploration? Time to suit up! 🧑‍🚀🎮

Announcing the Xbox Series X Console Wraps are here and made to perfectly fit your console! ‌ pic.twitter.com/KXirvvlmep —Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2023

It is worth mentioning, that this cover will be priced at $49.99 USD and will start selling from October 18 this year, this in regions like United States and Canada, so in Mexico and surrounding areas should not take long. Also, for those who want something different, there are models with other colors and patterns that are interesting to appreciate.

Remember that Starfield the next one is released September 6 for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: The truth looks very good, and yes, it is just like a cell phone case but for video game consoles. This may mean that dedicated special editions could go away, at least not the case with Nintendo.