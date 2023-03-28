Warner Bros. Games will close the open beta of MultiVersus before the game’s release, which is expected in early 2024. The open beta of the free-to-play fighting game themed W.B. similar to Super Smash Bros. will go offline on June 25.

While MultiVersus is offline, you will still be able to play in the game’s training room and local matches, and you will be able to use any characters and cosmetics that you have unlocked in the game. (If you want to be able to play the features offline, you’ll need to download the game from digital stores before April 4.)

Any progress you’ve made will carry over when the game is available again in 2024. But no refunds will be offered due to the shutdown, according to an FAQ page, which could be frustrating for players who spent money on a game they won’t be able to soon. play online for months.

Regarding the open beta, the following was said, “we have a clearer vision of what we should focus on, specifically the frequency of content of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with an update of network technology and more matchmaking improvements,” wrote Tony Huynh, CEO and co-founder of the developer of MultiVersusPlayer First Games, in a blog post.

“We will also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking for new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.” MultiVersus It was first released in July 2022 and while it was quite popular at first, its player count has since dwindled.

Hopefully the time offline will give the developers a breather to make a game more engaging, but since things have been tough for a lot of live service games of late, Player First Games has an uphill battle ahead.

