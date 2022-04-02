Guamúchil.- It’s nutty, but with higher expectations. This Saturday it was officially announced with great fanfare box function called Making History.

in front of the billboard Francisco Armenta, Miguel “El Abanico” Medina and councilor Romeo Gelinec Galindo work as main promoters, all with the support of the City Council of Salvador Alvarado and the Municipal Institute of Sport and Physical Culture.

The boxing dish for Friday, April 29, is headed by young local fighters Rafael “El Peque” Armenta, Nazario Castro and Miguel “El Thunder” Medina, who were happy for the opportunity to fight in front of the fans of Alvarado and the rest. from the Evora region.

It was said that the show will take place at the Hilda Gaxiola Álvarez Municipal Gymnasium, and it is also supported by other great promises from Los Mochis, Andrés Olivas, Luis Alcaraz and Marco Villegas, as well as Jorge Ortega and local debutant David King. In addition, the young women Valeria Bustamante and Karen Castro, from Angostura, will be in action in the women’s fight. In the marathon show, three amateur fights will also be played.

Mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar was present at yesterday’s press conference, as well as Francisco Javier Velarde, the president of the Salvador Alvarado Boxing and Wrestling Commission. “Mr. Q. Velarde said that they will support so that the function is developed in the best possible way.

For his part, the municipal president said that the authorities feel like children with a new car, before these good sporting events that set the standard and that society itself perceives it with great joy.

He recognized that these outstanding fighters serve as a guide or example for children and youth. In general, the billboard looks extremely attractive.