Today, the official count of The Game Awards announced a new title based on the franchise of Alien, scheduled for this summer of 2021, under the title ALIENS: Fireteam.

In a trailer of just over a minute, this action game takes up the mechanics of shooting in cooperative and third person mode, to exterminate the xenomorphs that are chasing us throughout the spaceship in which we find ourselves.

ALIENS: Fireteam will be available for all platforms in Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam.

The mechanics of ALIENS: Fireteam

This title was developed under Cold iron studios, and if this trailer made something clear to us, it is that there will be no shortage of action sequences and good fights against these beings from space.

In addition, one of the surprises is that it will be cooperative, since we will have to form squads of three to eradicate the aliens.

The story will take place 23 years after the original trilogy of Alien.

We will be in the shoes of a group of Marines aboard the USS Endeavor, and our mission is precisely exterminate the xenomorphs.

The game is designed in campaign mode, each one with different difficulty levels, and it seems that the complexity of the enemies is the central point of ALIENS: Fireteam, since it was pointed out that There will be 20 different enemy types, including 11 xenomorph variants, clearly with different strengths and weaknesses.

That said, we will also have a wide variety of firearms, some modifiers for them, and certain accessories.

Being a cooperative group customization is important; so the game will also offer a class system from which we can choose between five: gunner, technician, reconnaissance, medical and demolition.

Community reactions were mostly positive, hoping to relive the same adrenaline rush that Left-4-Dead games bring us.

